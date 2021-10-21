For Subscribers
Aukus will not bring prosperity or stability
The US-UK security pact with Australia smacks of double standards and goes against Asean's aspirations for peace in the region
Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States recently announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership, Aukus, claiming that it will underpin stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
However, what we see is a resurgence of Cold War mentality and the "double standards" held by the US and the UK on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation. Many countries have expressed concern.
