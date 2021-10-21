Aukus will not bring prosperity or stability

The US-UK security pact with Australia smacks of double standards and goes against Asean's aspirations for peace in the region

Hong Xiaoyong For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States recently announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership, Aukus, claiming that it will underpin stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, what we see is a resurgence of Cold War mentality and the "double standards" held by the US and the UK on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation. Many countries have expressed concern.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 21, 2021, with the headline 'Aukus will not bring prosperity or stability'. Subscribe
