Aukus will not bring prosperity or stability

The US-UK security pact with Australia smacks of double standards and goes against Asean’s aspirations for peace in the region

Hong Xiaoyong for The Straits Times
The US Navy’s USS Missouri, a Virginia-class attack submarine. International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi has said the Aukus pact between the US, the UK and Australia will mark the first time a non-nuclear-weapon state has a nuclear submarine, and could lead to a weakening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime. China’s Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong says it is thus legitimate for the international community to express concerns.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States recently announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership, Aukus, claiming that it will underpin stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, what we see is a resurgence of Cold War mentality and the "double standards" held by the US and the UK on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation. Many countries have expressed concern.

