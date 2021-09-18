Aukus deal's significance goes beyond submarines

The new US security pact with Australia and Britain shows Biden's approach in building overlapping alliances and partnerships in dealing with the China challenge

Global Affairs Correspondent
US President Joe Biden during his White House video conference on Wednesday with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and British PM Boris Johnson, during which a new military and security agreement was announced.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The empire strikes back. So it seemed as United States President Joe Biden announced this week, at a press conference attended virtually by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, the conclusion of a new military and security agreement between their three nations.

The agreement smacks of the old "Anglo" arrangements made a century ago between what used to be called the "Mother Country" and two of her major English-speaking siblings. And President Biden's jovial reference during the latest press conference to the Australian Premier as "that fellow Down Under" only heightened the "retro" feel of the entire enterprise.

