At McDonald’s for 16 years, he thought he knew the business. Then he joined Chagee

Eugene Lee has experienced two very different corporate cultures. As Chinese companies expand overseas, their challenge is to combine entrepreneurial speed with the discipline of building enduring global brands.

Chagee’s Asia-Pacific chief marketing officer Eugene Lee said rival brands are referred to internally not as competitors but as laoshi, or teachers.

When Eugene Lee left McDonald’s after 16 years, he thought he knew a thing or two about the food and beverage business. He had, after all, worked his way up to become the American giant’s international chief marketing officer, helping to manage a brand recognised from California to Cairo.

Then he joined a young, ambitious and rapidly growing Chinese tea company and discovered that much of what he knew had to be unlearnt.