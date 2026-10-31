Straitstimes.com header logo

In Your Opinion

At McDonald’s for 16 years, he thought he knew the business. Then he joined Chagee

Eugene Lee has experienced two very different corporate cultures. As Chinese companies expand overseas, their challenge is to combine entrepreneurial speed with the discipline of building enduring global brands.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Eugene Lee said that at Chagee, rival brands are referred to internally not as competitors but as laoshi, or teachers.

Chagee’s Asia-Pacific chief marketing officer Eugene Lee said rival brands are referred to internally not as competitors but as laoshi, or teachers.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

avatar-alt

Tan Dawn Wei

When Eugene Lee left McDonald’s after 16 years, he thought he knew a thing or two about the food and beverage business. He had, after all, worked his way up to become the American giant’s international chief marketing officer, helping to manage a brand recognised from California to Cairo.

Then he joined a young, ambitious and rapidly growing Chinese tea company and discovered that much of what he knew had to be unlearnt.

See more on

In Your Opinion Podcast

Food and beverage sector

Chinese food

China economy

McDonald's

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.