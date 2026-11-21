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Our physical powers may fade, but grit, adaptation and the joy of crossing the finishing line remain unchanged.

The writer completed a 10km run in Helsinki (left), four decades after finishing a marathon in the same city.

When is a plain 10km run as daunting as a full marathon?

My answer lies not in the steepness of the course nor in unpredictable weather, but in the gap of 40 years. In August, at the age of 76, I lumbered and shuffled my way through a 10km run to cross the finishing line within the maximum time permitted.