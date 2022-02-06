Astrology and me: What's really written in the stars

It's that time of year again when I reluctantly turn to prophecy. Against my better judgment, I pass my money across the counter and buy my Chinese New Year prediction for the Year of the Tiger. Opening the booklet of my zodiac animal, I cannot help but hope the forces that direct our lives will look favourably upon me in the coming months.

Never, as far as I can remember, has any year turned out as predicted, yet the hope that we can be one step ahead of our destiny springs eternal in the human heart.