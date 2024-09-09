For subscribers
Astrologers are predicting the result of America’s election
Spreading their forecasts through social media can be lucrative – and divisive.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
The Economist
Follow topic:
Donald Trump’s horoscope illuminates the laptop screen. “He’s going to enter the peak of his life in April 2025,” Helena Woods, a professional astrologer, tells your correspondent, a Pisces.
The former president’s birth chart, a wheel of zodiac symbols, is a snapshot of his destiny, determined by the positions of planets across different aspects, or “houses”, of his life. That includes his relationships, his career – and the upcoming election. The exact time of Trump’s birth is required for the most accurate reading. This detail is sourced online.