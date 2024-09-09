Straitstimes.com header logo

Astrologers are predicting the result of America’s election

Spreading their forecasts through social media can be lucrative – and divisive.

Astrologers have long claimed to be able to chart the fate of politicians.

The Economist

Donald Trump’s horoscope illuminates the laptop screen. “He’s going to enter the peak of his life in April 2025,” Helena Woods, a professional astrologer, tells your correspondent, a Pisces.

The former president’s birth chart, a wheel of zodiac symbols, is a snapshot of his destiny, determined by the positions of planets across different aspects, or “houses”, of his life. That includes his relationships, his career – and the upcoming election. The exact time of Trump’s birth is required for the most accurate reading. This detail is sourced online.

