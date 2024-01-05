Asia’s growth may no longer depend solely on China

Key Asian economies have more than weathered the country’s disappointing post-Covid-19 expansion, so a rethink may be in order

Daniel Moss

The health of China’s economy will always be a factor in how the region fares but it is worth remembering that China is one of a range of issues, not the sole determinant. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
China’s disappointing recovery appears to be suffering another indignity. Neighbours whose economic fortunes were supposed to be tied to the heft of the country’s rebound from the pandemic seem to be doing pretty well without it. Far from being pushed into a slump, some bellwethers had a thoroughly respectable year.

Singapore, which had been dogged for part of 2023 by fear of recession, finished strongly. South Korea’s economy closed out December with solid momentum. Markets across Asia have been obsessed with when the United States Federal Reserve will begin to cut interest rates; the prospect of the People’s Bank of China further reducing borrowing costs is met with a yawn. Even the slight strengthening in the yuan can be attributed as much to Fed chair Jerome Powell as Beijing’s efforts to put a floor under the expansion.

