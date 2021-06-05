For Subscribers
Asia, be ambitious on climate action
Over a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, individuals, businesses and policymakers need to harbour greater climate ambitions in the region.
As we mark World Environment Day today, a question persists in Singapore and across the Indo-Pacific region: "What more can, and must, we do to build a more sustainable world?"
How we answer remains critical as attention turns also to the rescheduled United Nations climate change conference, set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, this year from Nov 1 to 12. It had been postponed from November last year due to the pandemic.