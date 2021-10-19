Asean's Myanmar snub - a necessary first step
Withdrawing the welcome mat to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from its summit is a much needed signal on what is acceptable, even as Asean struggles with the multiple pressures posed by Myanmar
Asean's decision to exclude Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from its summit next week was an unprecedented snub but necessary move to preserve the regional grouping's credibility and international standing.
It was by no means an easy decision in view of Asean's tradition of non-interference and consensus-driven decision-making. Some member states, including Thailand, had indeed emphasised Asean's policy of not interfering in members' internal affairs in arguing for General Min Aung Hlaing's participation.