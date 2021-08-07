For Subscribers
Asean's big test as it marks another anniversary
The 10-nation grouping turns 54 tomorrow while under great pressure to prove its relevance on two key issues facing the region: Myanmar and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Festive celebrations are scarce during this pandemic period and can sometimes even seem inappropriate. For Asean, which marks the 54th anniversary of its founding tomorrow, it is a grim birthday blighted by Covid-19 and the crisis in Myanmar.
Both challenges combine to present a big test for Asean.