Asean must face up to deadly mix of virus, conflict in Myanmar

How do you stay safe from a deadly virus while fleeing from conflict with just your lives intact?

How can you wash your hands and ensure physical distancing stuck in an overcrowded shelter, without water and soap?

These are the impossible questions being asked by millions of displaced people across Asia right now, and the ones that Asean leaders would do well to start addressing.

The situation is particularly urgent in Myanmar, where years of conflict across the country, including in Rakhine state, are multiplying the risks of the pandemic.

Desperate to escape ongoing violence and persecution in Rakhine and the dire conditions in camps in Cox's Bazaar, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing and risking their lives in search of safety.

Within the past weeks, boats carrying Rohingya refugees have been turned away by countries in the region, with the risk of Covid-19 as a rationale.

In one instance, the Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued a stranded boat carrying close to 400 Rohingya refugees after a two-month journey at sea. Survivors were starved and dehydrated, many too weak to stand as they disembarked. All of the at least 150 children, the majority girls, were unaccompanied or separated from their families and had experienced serious mental trauma.

Such tragedy should be a call to action across the region. With the ongoing human rights crisis in Rakhine and in the light of Covid-19, protection of those caught in the cross hairs is more pressing than ever, with clear implications for countries across the region.

The costs of continued conflict and displacement amid the Covid-19 crisis are also starkly evident in Rakhine itself, where fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army has been escalating. More than one month after the United Nations Secretary-General called for a global ceasefire, artillery shells continue to fall, causing civilian casualties, including women and children.

An estimated 157,000 people across the Rakhine and Chin states have been displaced since the start of the conflict in late 2018. Many of them seek safety in communal spaces and inadequate shelters in host communities, putting them more at risk from Covid-19. Access to healthcare has also been further compromised as many are unable to visit a health clinic, with roads and waterways blocked.

On top of this, an Internet blackout is stopping hundreds of thousands of people in Rakhine and Chin from getting life-saving information on protecting themselves from the virus. What continued conflict means during this time of Covid-19 was unfortunately highlighted when a colleague from the World Health Organisation was tragically shot dead in Rakhine while transporting Covid-19 samples for testing last month.

While the Myanmar military announced a four-month unilateral ceasefire across the country on May 9, it excludes the Rakhine and Chin states where the Arakan Army operates. While it is hoped this move will result in decreased levels of fighting elsewhere in the country, it will not offer any reprieve for communities in those areas.



Rohingya prisoners - released from overcrowded jails as Myanmar grapples with the Covid-19 crisis - arriving in a military boat at Sittwe jetty in restive Rakhine state last month. The costs of continued conflict and displacement amid the crisis are starkly evident in the state, say the writers. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Some leaders from Asean have called for more action to help those whose lives had already been shattered by conflict and human rights violations prior to Covid-19. But collectively, the bloc has yet to address this challenge.

Despite conflicts in Rakhine and elsewhere and millions of people displaced across South-east Asia, regional efforts to confront the virus, including the Special Asean Plus Three Summit on Coronavirus Disease last month, have failed to deliver.

Covid-19, much like conflict, cannot be fully contained by country borders, and collective leadership is the need of the hour. It is not only a matter of compassion and respect for rights, but also about guaranteeing the most effective response to the pandemic possible, ensuring no community is left behind. Asean would do well to recognise the regional dimensions of conflict and the threat it can pose to the region's ability to prevent and eventually eliminate Covid-19.

South-east Asian leaders must, therefore, take this opportunity to demonstrate their political leadership, and whether they do so is a test of Asean integration and action beyond trade and economics.

In responding to the Covid-19 crisis, it is proposed to Asean and its member states that they:

• Urgently support the UN Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire and work with counterparts from the civilian and military sides of the government in Myanmar to find ways to end all active conflicts in the country, including in the Rakhine and Chin states.

• Call for a comprehensive response to the Covid-19 crisis that supports the rights and health of all, and restores Internet services in all affected townships in Myanmar.

• Uphold nations' commitments under customary international law to protect from forced return any individual at risk of persecution who is seeking asylum.

• Invest resources from its new Covid-19 fund to support the protection and health needs of conflict-affected people, including refugees and the internally displaced, and call on the member states to make similar investments.

The prospects for a resilient, fair and healthy Asean community rest on the region's ability to ensure protection for its most vulnerable people, especially those hit by conflict and forced to flee their homes. Their well-being must be at the heart of Asean's Covid-19 response.

• Kalayaan Constantino is regional campaigns and policy manager with Oxfam. Shaheen Chughtai is regional advocacy and campaigns director for Asia with Save The Children.