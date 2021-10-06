For Subscribers
Asean - more than just a market
Singapore should approach the region with fresh eyes, exploring new forms of partnership and enabling the growth of South-east Asia as it emerges from the pandemic
Calls to re-emphasise the importance of Asean have been made as Singapore looks to reopen its economy progressively and re-establish itself as a key regional hub. This would seem timely given positive sentiments about Singapore's recovery - the 2021 CEO Outlook Survey by KPMG found that 92 per cent of chief executive officers here were confident about growth prospects.
Yet these calls by the Government and some larger companies risk passing unheeded, for a few reasons.
