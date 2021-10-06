Asean - more than just a market

Calls to re-emphasise the importance of Asean have been made as Singapore looks to reopen its economy progressively and re-establish itself as a key regional hub. This would seem timely given positive sentiments about Singapore's recovery - the 2021 CEO Outlook Survey by KPMG found that 92 per cent of chief executive officers here were confident about growth prospects.

Yet these calls by the Government and some larger companies risk passing unheeded, for a few reasons.