Asean in a bind as Myanmar's crisis grows

The regional bloc needs to act fast before the political stalemate descends into a violent splintering of the country, but any intervention will likely be fraught with tough negotiations and setbacks before any resolution is in sight

Veteran observers of Myanmar believe the strength of the people's movement has the makings of a gathering revolution.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    32 min ago
A hundred days into the military coup that erased the democratic government in Myanmar, triggering furious street protests, the mildest adjective to describe the situation is stalemate.

The economy is in free fall and confidence is low. When banks open for business, people rush in, not to borrow or deposit money but to withdraw it. Multinational firms are under pressure to close, if not leave.

