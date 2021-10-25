Asean has shut out Myanmar's junta leader: He must remain that way

The regional grouping should follow up on its creditable decision to exclude Min Aung Hlaing by directly engaging with the National Unity Government.

Marzuki Darusman For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After eight months of being played by Myanmar's murderous junta, the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) has finally put its foot down. The decision to bar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from attending this week's Asean Summit was as welcome as it was surprising.

It must not only be a permanent decision by the regional bloc, but also the start of a new, assertive approach that necessarily leads to direct engagement with the National Unity Government (NUG).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 25, 2021, with the headline 'Asean has shut out Myanmar's junta leader: He must remain that way'. Subscribe
Topics: 