Asean, Australia and the great Sino-US challenge

The crisis in Myanmar is once again testing Asean's claims to playing the central role in managing the affairs of South-east Asia. The recent leaders' meeting in Jakarta helped a little, but no one imagines that the mildly worded chairman's statement will do much, if anything, to change the tragic dynamics in Myanmar.

And we all understand why. Asean's 10 members may share a region and a commendable commitment to the ideal of regional harmony, but they remain a diverse group with very different political systems, perspectives and interests. After more than 50 years, Asean still struggles to realise the high ambitions that are held for it.