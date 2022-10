The ties that bind India, Asean and Singapore go back a long way.

Singapore has taken over the rotational coordinating responsibility for Asean-India relations between 2021 and 2024. The Republic has been country coordinator for the relationship on at least two other occasions since the Asean-India Dialogue began in 1992. The current tenure has added meaning; the regional bloc and India are commemorating 30 years of dialogue relations, and 2022 has been designated Asean-India Friendship Year.