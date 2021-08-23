Power Play

As the US withdraws from Afghanistan, China is left to deal with the fallout

Beijing is in the difficult position of having to deal with an unstable Afghanistan that could lead to conflict in its backyard, as well as an America that is no longer encumbered by an intractable war. &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Danson Cheong‍  China Correspondent In Beijing
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the Taleban advanced on the Afghan capital Kabul last week, one Chinese businessman's account of doing business in the country made its rounds on Chinese social media.

Mr Yu Minghui had entered Afghanistan in the wake of the United States invasion in 2001, hoping to capitalise on reconstruction efforts. In the 20 years since, he has set up a steel plant and an industrial centre called "Chinatown" which houses factories that make products for the Afghan market.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2021, with the headline 'As the US withdraws from Afghanistan, China is left to deal with the fallout'. Subscribe
Topics: 