Power Play
As the US withdraws from Afghanistan, China is left to deal with the fallout
Beijing is in the difficult position of having to deal with an unstable Afghanistan that could lead to conflict in its backyard, as well as an America that is no longer encumbered by an intractable war.
As the Taleban advanced on the Afghan capital Kabul last week, one Chinese businessman’s account of doing business in the country made its rounds on Chinese social media.
Mr Yu Minghui had entered Afghanistan in the wake of the United States invasion in 2001, hoping to capitalise on reconstruction efforts. In the 20 years since, he has set up a steel plant and an industrial centre called “Chinatown” which houses factories that make products for the Afghan market.