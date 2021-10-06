For Subscribers
As Singapore's demographics change, so too must mindsets
The Republic’s population trajectory calls for a relook at our ideas about what it means to be a vibrant society, to be Singaporean, and to have a good job.
Singapore's Population In Brief report, released last month, revealed a record 4.1 per cent fall in total population. Foreigners accounted for much of this fall, as the Covid-19 pandemic exerted a toll on foreign employment.
The resident population also dipped for the first time. Travel curbs kept residents away from Singapore, while fewer citizenships and permanent residencies were granted.