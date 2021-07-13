As sea levels rise, what happens to maritime rights?

The June 24, 2019, cover of Time magazine dramatically featured United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres standing in knee-deep seawater, drawing attention to climate change and sea-level rise. That same year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its report on accelerating rising sea levels as the world warms and ice sheets and glaciers from Greenland to Antarctica melt.

The impact of rising seas is vast and wide-ranging. For instance, as seawater surges inland, freshwater sources needed for drinking and irrigation become saltier, putting large swathes of farmland in places such as Vietnam under threat.