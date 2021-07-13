As sea levels rise, what happens to maritime rights?

Under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the distinction between land features which are above water at high tide and those which are below water determines whether a feature can be subject to sovereignty claims and whether it can generate maritime entitlement. Rising seas have legal and geopolitical implications as well.

Nilufer Oral For The Straits Times
A home built next to the sea during high tide in India's financial capital Mumbai in September 2019. What is clear from recent studies is that the acceleration in sea levels will continue even if all countries hit their 2015 Paris climate accord targets by 2030, says the writer.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
The June 24, 2019, cover of Time magazine dramatically featured United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres standing in knee-deep seawater, drawing attention to climate change and sea-level rise. That same year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its report on accelerating rising sea levels as the world warms and ice sheets and glaciers from Greenland to Antarctica melt.

The impact of rising seas is vast and wide-ranging. For instance, as seawater surges inland, freshwater sources needed for drinking and irrigation become saltier, putting large swathes of farmland in places such as Vietnam under threat.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2021, with the headline 'As sea levels rise, what happens to maritime rights?'. Subscribe
