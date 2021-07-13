For Subscribers
As sea levels rise, what happens to maritime rights?
Under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the distinction between land features which are above water at high tide and those which are below water determines whether a feature can be subject to sovereignty claims and whether it can generate maritime entitlement. Rising seas have legal and geopolitical implications as well.
The June 24, 2019, cover of Time magazine dramatically featured United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres standing in knee-deep seawater, drawing attention to climate change and sea-level rise.
That same year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its report on accelerating rising sea levels as the world warms and ice sheets and glaciers from Greenland to Antarctica melt.