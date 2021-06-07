For Subscribers
Power Play
As Russia dances with China, anxieties in US grow
As Russia dances with China, anxieties in US grow
Their bilateral ties have been likened to "true gold (that) can stand the test of fire", and said to be as "solid as a rock" and "close and fruitful".
Of late, Chinese and Russian leaders and officials have been busy adding to the growing lexicon of phrases used to describe the state of their bilateral relations.