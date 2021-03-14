For Subscribers
Thinking Aloud
As averting an attack gets harder, more could be done
One way to counter narratives of hate is to amplify stories of cooperation and harmony, but the challenge is to combat the tendency of seeing society in terms of 'us' versus 'them'
Had a radicalised 16-year-old student not been detected and detained in December, Singapore might have seen its first terror attack in three decades tomorrow.
The youth had been inspired by the March 15, 2019, terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, on two mosques that killed 51 people, and planned to reenact it on two mosques in Sembawang and Woodlands - one named after the country's first president Yusof Ishak - to mark the anniversary of the Christchurch killings.
