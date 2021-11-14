Millennial Mind

Arthritis in my 20s: Learning to live with the condition

  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When I was a teenager, I woke up one morning with red and swollen finger joints that didn't subside until a few hours later.

I could not straighten some of my fingers, and the frequent swelling over the span of a few years eventually deformed two of them.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 14, 2021, with the headline 'Arthritis in my 20s: Learning to live with the condition'. Subscribe
Topics: 