Are you defined by the success you find at work?

The phenomenon of quiet quitting shows that many people are not too invested in their jobs. The writer is grateful for his.

Chong Siow Ann
Over the past few years, postings on social media suggest the hard-driving and high-achieving attitude seems to be undergoing a change. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A short while ago, I was the recipient of a “lifetime achievement award” from the healthcare group that I worked in, and it was meant to recognise a corpus of successful things that I had done in my professional career.

The award also came with a weighty crystal trophy. Hefting it in my hand, I thought – somewhat grandiosely perhaps – of Percy Bysshe Shelley’s poem Ozymandias, of the once-great, ancient Egyptian pharaoh whose monumental statue had been reduced by the passage of time to a crumbling heap, with its visible inscription ironically proclaiming his greatness as the “King of Kings”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top