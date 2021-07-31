Are you a bad person for watching the Olympics?

(NYTIMES) The Olympic Games in Tokyo have been even more fraught than usual with ethical issues. Alarm over the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the Games' deep unpopularity with Japanese people sit atop perennial concerns about corruption, cheating, the abuse of athletes and the environmental impact of mounting such an enormous event. These problems have fuelled debate, hand-wringing and even demands to end the Olympics altogether.

Despite all that, the Games are under way, and for most of the world's population, there is only one moral decision left to make: to watch or not to watch?