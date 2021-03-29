Are superstar employees about to be offshored?

A Canadian I know has just started work at a bank in the United States. He won't have to move: He'll work from home in Toronto and keep paying Canadian taxes. He will earn less than he would in the US, but more than in Canada.

An entrepreneur I know in Paris is recruiting staff in the same spirit. After the pandemic hit, he closed his office and laid off many employees. Now he hires graphic designers in South Africa instead of Paris, getting more experienced people at half the price. He won't go back to recruiting Parisians.