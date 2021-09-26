On My Mind

Are certain neighbourhoods more prone to being struck by Covid-19?

A better understanding of how the disease affects neighbourhoods differently could allow for more targeted strategies

Enterprise Editor
The market and hawker centre at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Sept 19, 2021.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    41 sec ago
Sited outside Toa Payoh's town centre, Lorong 8 is shaped a bit like an elephant trying to make a break into the inner circle.

It is hemmed in by Braddell Road and the Central Expressway, and boasts a motley mix of older flats - mostly built in the 1970s and 1980s - polyclinics, funeral homes, car workshops and depots.

