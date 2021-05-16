Aptitude-based admissions and the road to a meritocracy of life

To realise a society where everyone advances through skills mastery, S'poreans must always have opportunities to earn second chances in life.

Ng Chia Wee
Students at Nanyang Technological University on Feb 2, 2021.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On the afternoon of March 4, 2016, my dream of going to university was hanging by a thread.

I stared at the list of letters on my A-level results slip, a list on which my immediate future rested. While I had done well for General Paper and history, my disappointing results for three other subjects called into question the possibility of entering university.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 