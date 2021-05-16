For Subscribers
Aptitude-based admissions and the road to a meritocracy of life
To realise a society where everyone advances through skills mastery, S'poreans must always have opportunities to earn second chances in life.
On the afternoon of March 4, 2016, my dream of going to university was hanging by a thread.
I stared at the list of letters on my A-level results slip, a list on which my immediate future rested. While I had done well for General Paper and history, my disappointing results for three other subjects called into question the possibility of entering university.