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Apprenticeships, not internships, will boost fresh grad employment

Entry-level work can be automated but fresh hires still have to be trained and developed for future senior roles.

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AI cannot automate the need for experienced professionals five or ten years from now, says the writer.

AI cannot automate the need for experienced professionals five or ten years from now, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Vanessa Tang

For generations, many professional careers have had an unofficial bargain at their entrance. Young employees begin by doing relatively straightforward work. They observe more experienced colleagues, make mistakes under supervision, receive feedback and gradually take on more complex responsibilities.

The junior lawyer reviews documents before advising clients independently. The young accountant works through basic assignments before exercising professional judgement on more complicated matters. A new consultant or executive drafts, researches, monitors and prepares first cuts before becoming responsible for clients, strategy and decisions.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.