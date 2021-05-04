For Subscribers
Apple takes on the Internet: The big tech battle over privacy
The iPhone maker is taking on developers as well as Facebook and Google, transforming the $533 billion digital ad market
Apple boss Tim Cook has a reputation for being soft-spoken and a little boring. His Twitter feed is replete with corporate platitudes. But when it comes to user privacy - "one of the top issues of the century" - he gets fired up.
In January, Mr Cook railed against "data brokers, purveyors of fake news, trackers and peddlers of division, hucksters just looking to make a quick buck".