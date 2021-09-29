For Subscribers
Antiviral pill: How close are we to a drug to treat Covid-19?
Scientists seek breakthrough in effort to ease virus symptoms and speed up recovery times.
FINANCIAL TIMES - With coronavirus vaccines being administered worldwide, scientists are preparing a new weapon against the disease that has claimed more than 4.5 million lives: an effective antiviral medication to treat the worst symptoms.
While vaccines aim to prevent infection, a pill that speeds up recovery times and could be taken at home would be a significant development, providing treatment for people who are infected and potentially reducing the burden on hospitals.