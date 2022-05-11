Anti-West sentiments - the challenge for South-east Asia

More than a few commentators have puzzled over the strong resonance of pro-Russia, pro-Putin narratives in South-east Asia, despite the still unfolding horrors of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Some common threads in the analyses on netizen responses to the war in Ukraine in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are the intense criticism of "Western" hypocrisy, the highlighting of double standards and likening of past US military actions in Iraq and elsewhere to Russia's moves.