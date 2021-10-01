Anti-foreign interference Bill - a sharper tool for the digital age

A rebuttal to points raised about over-broad language and restrictions on courts’ role

Ong Keng Yong and Stanley Lai
The building housing the Supreme Court of Singapore. The writers disagree with an earlier article in The Straits Times on the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act that said the anti-foreign interference Bill “restricts the role of the Singapore courts to review the legality of the Government’s exercise of powers”. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  Published
    1 hour ago
We refer to the article "Anti-foreign interference Bill - 3 areas of concern" by Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal in The Straits Times on Tuesday. We wish to share our perspectives on the subject and respond to some of the points he makes.

Mr Singh makes two primary points in his articulation of concerns about the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica).

