Anthropic has bigger problems than Claude's feelings

The firm’s obsession with its chatbot’s well-being is diverting attention from arguably more important principles for creating safe AI, like investment in cybersecurity and creating proper limits.

Anthropic said that showing sustained cruelty towards Claude, its artificial intelligence model, would become a violation of its official usage policy.

There are certain things companies worry about in the run-up to an initial public offering, like getting their finances in order and making sure they have the right management team in place. Anthropic has an unusual source of angst: that its core product might be suffering.

Last week, the company said that showing sustained cruelty towards Claude, its artificial intelligence model, would become a violation of its official usage policy. The rule, which takes effect in November, targets extreme and repeated abuse.