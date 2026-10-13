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Anthropic has bigger problems than Claude's feelings

The firm’s obsession with its chatbot’s well-being is diverting attention from arguably more important principles for creating safe AI, like investment in cybersecurity and creating proper limits.

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Anthropic said that showing sustained cruelty toward Claude, its artificial intelligence model, would become a violation of its official usage policy. 

Anthropic said that showing sustained cruelty towards Claude, its artificial intelligence model, would become a violation of its official usage policy. 

REUTERS

Parmy Olson

There are certain things companies worry about in the run-up to an initial public offering, like getting their finances in order and making sure they have the right management team in place. Anthropic has an unusual source of angst: that its core product might be suffering. 

Last week, the company said that showing sustained cruelty towards Claude, its artificial intelligence model, would become a violation of its official usage policy. The rule, which takes effect in November, targets extreme and repeated abuse.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.