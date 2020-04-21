Animal Farm and the plight of developing nations in a pandemic

George Orwell's immortal quip in Animal Farm, that "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others" is viewed widely as an allegorical critique of the Soviet Union's failure to live up to the egalitarian ideals of communism.

The coronavirus pandemic provides a contemporary analogy for those times.

The target of Orwell's mockery now would not be a national political system but a global political economy as it is structured.

Of course, Covid-19 is a common global challenge. All pandemics must be so in a world system connected intensely by travel and tourism, and integrated seamlessly by production chains.

Physical travel carries a virus from one continent to another, making a local infection a global phenomenon in no time.

The economic consequences of an outbreak make the problems of the originating country a common global problem. In that sense, all animals are equal: Man is, after all, a social animal.

However, some social animals, those living in the global North, are more equal than those inhabiting the global South. This problem within a problem - economic disparities exacerbating the medical, economic and social effects of the coronavirus - deserves critical attention.

Covid-19 is an existential global threat, but it is far more so in developing countries such as Indonesia and India than in developed countries like Germany, the United Kingdom or Japan.

The political and economic order satirised in Animal Farm did not last because its pretensions to equality failed.

The current global order must fare better.

The global order will not do so if it ignores the vast differences between social infrastructure and healthcare systems of developed and developing countries.



People in New Delhi last Wednesday waiting to be transferred to a shelter during a national lockdown imposed by the Indian government. The announcement of the lockdown led to an exodus of migrant workers from major cities to far-flung villages because they did not have jobs and incomes any more. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Admittedly, even the former are under strain and could be overwhelmed by the pandemic.

However, what is far more likely is that the chronically undersupplied, understaffed and underfunded systems of the developing world could cave in completely, throwing patients to the mercies of the elements.

Even those who could afford healthcare would not have the ability to access it.

On the fast-crumbling economic front, a medical emergency is becoming a social calamity.

LOCKDOWNS IN AN UNEQUAL WORLD

Cities and even countries are going into lockdown. However, a lockdown means different things in different places.



A lockdown means different things in different places - with residents leaving out free food on a public bench for the needy in Rome. The writer says the Italians are struggling, but not against the odds. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The Italian lockdown, for example, has inflicted economic misery on businesses and reduced economic and social expectations of citizens at large. However, Italians have not been reduced to penury. They are struggling, but not against the odds.

Contrast their situation with that of the Indians, for example. The announcement of India's national lockdown was accompanied swiftly by the exodus of many thousands of migrant workers from major cities to far-flung villages because they did not have jobs and incomes any more.

Highways in many parts of the global North and the global South were both deserted because of the absence of vehicles. But Indian highways were not bereft of human traffic: Many unemployed migrant workers were obliged to use them to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach rural homes cut off by the cancellation of most forms of transport.

Undoubtedly, this migration constituted a humanitarian problem involving the marginalised, surviving in a subsistence economy, who enjoyed no protective social welfare net on which to fall back.

However, the crisis became part of a larger structural problem: The dependence of the formal economy itself on informal workers. Their labour is invisible in good times. In bad times, the absence of their labour becomes critical.

Essentially, many developing nations will have to choose between saving lives and saving livelihoods. Death is no more communistic than life is: In a pandemic, some humans are more equal than others. Death stares at the poor far more lovingly than it does at the rich. What the virus does not take, hunger can.

The threat of disruption to food supply chains, which is a macroeconomic nightmare, is rooted, at least in part, in the unavailability of workers who have fallen out of the demand-supply curve because of the coronavirus.

Few would question the Indian government's decision to go for a lockdown, which the Italian government, too, did. But the consequences were dramatically different in the two cases.

How dire those consequences could be was emphasised by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said that his country needed to balance any measures taken to contain the spread of the disease with stopping the poor from starving to death.

BORROWING COSTS

At the financial level, developing nations would be forced to borrow even more to prevent the worst from occurring. So might developed countries.

However, borrowing costs are not the same for both, and those who are able to borrow in their own currencies will fare much better.

According to a recent study, borrowing costs for poor countries have increased substantially even as their income from commodities falls. This means that such nations will have to pay much more just to survive this crisis. The coronavirus would exacerbate costs for precisely those countries that are weaker to begin with.

Hence, countries such as Indonesia should not simply copy the measures taken by prosperous nations to wait out the end of the outbreak. Policymakers must find viable solutions to a national emergency, targeted at saving lives but also - more importantly - saving livelihoods.

Thankfully, the Indonesian government under President Joko Widodo's leadership, despite getting off to a slow start, is putting in place a slew of measures to address the pandemic. These include Kartu Prakerja, a government programme launched last Thursday to provide workers who are displaced because of Covid-19 a stipend while undergoing retraining.

Over five million people signed up on the first day of the programme.

The most challenging times, especially as the pandemic infects its way through the economy and social front, may still lie ahead, so the next months will be critical.

NEW MODEL FOR DEVELOPMENT ECONOMICS

An updated model of development economics may well be required to see poorer countries through this crisis. The developed world should take part in enlightened self-interest.

Development economics seeks to improve fiscal, economic and social conditions in developing countries by factoring conditions, such as health, education and work, into both macroeconomic and microeconomic calculations. The point is not to turn away from the global economy: It is to have the national means to participate in that economy on equitable terms.

In its heyday, development economics provided a crucial sanctuary for non-aligned nations subjected to the contrarian pulls of a capitalistic West intent on maximising its global profits, and a communist sphere devoted to bringing developing countries exclusively into its politically totalitarian orbit.

The disappearance of the communist challenge should not embolden triumphant liberal democracies today to behave as if developing countries do not matter economically.

The global South is more populous than the global North. The long-term future of Europe, North America and Asian nations, such as Japan, depends on how the rest of the world fares.

China and India, too, should not forget the provenance of their power and prosperity in the global South. All of them should help fraternal nations, such as Indonesia, India and Pakistan, emerge from a pandemic that is resetting the parameters of globalisation.

Together, we can save both lives and livelihoods, and emerge out of this crisis a stronger, more united world.

• John Riady is the chief executive of Lippo Karawaci and president commissioner of Siloam Hospitals.