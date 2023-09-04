An overwhelming mandate

Friday’s presidential election delivered a landslide victory to former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who prevailed over former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian with 70.4 per cent of the vote. The strong mandate conferred on Mr Tharman – the first minority candidate to win a contested election for head of state – is also a testament to Singapore’s brand of multicultural meritocracy that bodes well for race relations and national unity. This was a significant election and only the third contested one for the office since the institution of the elected presidency was established more than 30 years ago. It was initially not certain Singaporeans would go to the polls even this time. But as more stepped forward, citizens welcomed efforts to give voters choice and make the competition a worthy one.

It is impossible to not note that the race became largely a contest over the president’s independence from the Government and who among the three candidates was most able to discharge presidential duties impartially, free from external influence and acting in the best interests of Singapore. Questions were raised over candidates’ past political membership, their connections with the ruling People’s Action Party and the expressed albeit personal support received from leaders of other parties, and whether these compromised their ability to act as the custodian of Singapore’s reserves and the integrity of the public service. These questions made the public more keenly aware of the importance of their choice of the next president.