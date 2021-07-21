Economic Affairs

An obstacle course ahead for EU carbon border tax

The scheme has run into a thicket of objections, but could set the stage for a global tax on carbon

Associate Editor
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the weaknesses of successive climate agreements is that they have lacked an enforcement mechanism. Countries may make lofty commitments on reducing carbon emissions, but there has been no credible legal mechanism to get them to comply.

For example, the Paris Agreement on climate change merely exhorts countries to make their best efforts through "nationally determined contributions" and there are no penalties if they fall short.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 21, 2021, with the headline 'An obstacle course ahead for EU carbon border tax'. Subscribe
Topics: 