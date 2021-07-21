For Subscribers
Economic Affairs
An obstacle course ahead for EU carbon border tax
The scheme has run into a thicket of objections, but could set the stage for a global tax on carbon
One of the weaknesses of successive climate agreements is that they have lacked an enforcement mechanism. Countries may make lofty commitments on reducing carbon emissions, but there has been no credible legal mechanism to get them to comply.
For example, the Paris Agreement on climate change merely exhorts countries to make their best efforts through "nationally determined contributions" and there are no penalties if they fall short.