An Indian bride made Singapore her home, truly

As we celebrate the nation's 56th birthday, I look back on how its racial and cultural diversity has enriched my life from the day I arrived more than half a century ago.

Dolly Davenport
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I knew that I would call Singapore home the moment I stepped off the plane at Paya Lebar Airport as a new bride and dipped my crimson feet into the shallow bowl of milk (a part of Bengali ritual) in 1966.

A sea of familiar and not so familiar faces - Chinese, Malay, Indian, Bengali and European - greeted me, a 21-year-old who had left Bengal, India, to be with my Singaporean doctor husband. My parents-in-law took me under their wing, determined to make me feel welcome in the new country of many races and cultures.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 08, 2021, with the headline 'An Indian bride made Singapore her home, truly'. Subscribe
Topics: 