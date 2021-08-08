An Indian bride made Singapore her home, truly

I knew that I would call Singapore home the moment I stepped off the plane at Paya Lebar Airport as a new bride and dipped my crimson feet into the shallow bowl of milk (a part of Bengali ritual) in 1966.

A sea of familiar and not so familiar faces - Chinese, Malay, Indian, Bengali and European - greeted me, a 21-year-old who had left Bengal, India, to be with my Singaporean doctor husband. My parents-in-law took me under their wing, determined to make me feel welcome in the new country of many races and cultures.