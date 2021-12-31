An ICU doctor's message of hope in face of new surge

Almost exactly one year ago, my colleagues and I buzzed with excitement as we lined up for our first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. Even as we postponed holiday gatherings, we posted our vaccine photos on social media as promises to ourselves that 2021 would be different.

And it has been. Vaccines and declining case numbers have allowed even the most vulnerable among us to re-enter the world, to cautiously plan travel, to hope. But now, with the highly infectious Omicron variant sweeping through the country, it is easy to feel defeated. As I scroll through the news on my phone, I find myself swinging between an exhausted sort of apathy, anxiety and frustration.