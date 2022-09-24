An energy crisis and geopolitics are creating a new-look Gulf

In eight weeks roughly 1 million football fans will descend on Qatar for the World Cup, many of them travelling via neighbouring cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They will find a Gulf in the midst of a US$3.5 trillion (S$5 trillion) energy bonanza, courtesy of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Western politicians facing a cost-of-living crisis are once again paying homage to the royalty of the fossil-fuel economy.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s Chancellor, is due to visit on Saturday; in July President Joe Biden fist-bumped Muhammad bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, a country he had branded a pariah for its human-rights abuses.