An ASEAN Haze Fund could discourage deforestation
Penalties alone cannot stop the forest fires causing the haze.
Tan-Soo Jie-Sheng and Christy Desta Pratama
Clean air and clear skies have returned to Singapore and parts of South-east Asia, thanks to timely rainfall and intensive firefighting efforts by thousands of people across several Indonesian provinces.
Over the past few weeks, smoke from burning peatlands across Sumatra and Kalimantan had sent air quality plummeting across Singapore and Malaysia. Estimates of the area burned across Indonesia range from 200,000ha to 600,000ha, while Singapore and parts of Malaysia saw unhealthy levels.