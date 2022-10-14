An arduous journey ahead for US envoy to Asean

Balancing the interests of 10 diverse countries while promoting America’s interests in the Indo-Pacific is no easy task

Joanne Lin
US Vice- President Kamala Harris (at right) swearing in Mr Yohannes Abraham as US Ambassador to Asean in Washington on Sept 19. Mr Abraham’s new mandate in Asean, at these most challenging of times, will be extremely vital. He must cultivate strategic trust, and balance the interests of 10 diverse countries against the United States’ vested interests in the Indo-Pacific. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mr Yohannes Abraham, the new United States Ambassador to Asean, presented his letter of credence to the secretary-general of Asean on Oct 5, after a five-year hiatus since the previous ambassador, Ms Nina Hachigian, left in 2017. Mr Abraham is a former chief of staff of the National Security Council.

President Joe Biden, while announcing his appointment during the Asean-US Special Summit in May, commissioned him to be a "trusted representative to continue deepening this critical partnership" with Asean.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top