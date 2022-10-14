An arduous journey ahead for US envoy to Asean

Mr Yohannes Abraham, the new United States Ambassador to Asean, presented his letter of credence to the secretary-general of Asean on Oct 5, after a five-year hiatus since the previous ambassador, Ms Nina Hachigian, left in 2017. Mr Abraham is a former chief of staff of the National Security Council.

President Joe Biden, while announcing his appointment during the Asean-US Special Summit in May, commissioned him to be a "trusted representative to continue deepening this critical partnership" with Asean.