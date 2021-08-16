For Subscribers
An appeal for the Afghans we know and love
Amid continuing turmoil, a new generation was being nurtured that, given peace, education and opportunity, could turn their country around. Whatever the changes in power arrangements, it would not be in Afghanistan’s interest to undo the progress made.
We write to plead with all Afghan parties and world leaders to give this long-suffering nation a chance for survival.
Rallying a coalition of key players to support a transitional power-sharing structure in Afghanistan to avoid the country plunging deeper into civil war and anarchy, while the United Nations can organise a fair election within a reasonable timeframe, is in the interest of all.