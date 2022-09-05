An AI-generated picture won an art prize. Artists aren't happy

This year, the Colorado State Fair's annual art competition gave out prizes in all the usual categories: painting, quilting, sculpture. But one entrant, Jason Allen of Pueblo West, Colorado, didn't make his entry with a brush or a lump of clay. He created it with Midjourney, an artificial intelligence program that turns lines of text into hyper-realistic graphics.

Allen's work, Théâtre D'opéra Spatial, took home the blue ribbon in the fair's contest for emerging digital artists - making it one of the first AI-generated pieces to win such a prize and setting off a fierce backlash from artists who accused him of, essentially, cheating.