An AI-generated picture won an art prize. Artists aren't happy

New tools such as DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, which are able to create complex, abstract or photorealistic works simply by typing a few words into a text box, have created a stir.

Kevin Roose
Jason Allen's AI-generated work, Théâtre D'opéra Spatial, took first place in the digital category at the Colorado State Fair. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This year, the Colorado State Fair's annual art competition gave out prizes in all the usual categories: painting, quilting, sculpture. But one entrant, Jason Allen of Pueblo West, Colorado, didn't make his entry with a brush or a lump of clay. He created it with Midjourney, an artificial intelligence program that turns lines of text into hyper-realistic graphics.

Allen's work, Théâtre D'opéra Spatial, took home the blue ribbon in the fair's contest for emerging digital artists - making it one of the first AI-generated pieces to win such a prize and setting off a fierce backlash from artists who accused him of, essentially, cheating.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top