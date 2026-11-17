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In a wide-ranging interview, the 89-year-old Berggruen Prize laureate reflected on what philosophy can teach us about being human in an age where assumptions about morality, leadership and the meaning of existence are tested.

The recognition for Thomas Nagel comes at a time of deepening disillusionment and declining trust in many societies, prompting a search for meaning.

On Nov 17, the Berggruen Institute awarded its annual US$1 million (S$1.3 million) Berggruen Prize – widely regarded as philosophy’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize – to Thomas Nagel.

The 89-year-old professor emeritus at New York University has reshaped modern thought across moral philosophy, legal and political theory, metaphysics and the philosophy of mind. Announcing the honour, institute chairman Nicolas Berggruen praised Nagel for his “interrogation of the human experience and for expanding consciousness and our capacity to understand ourselves”.