America's tough act in restoring faith among shaken allies

"I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world," US President Joe Biden told journalists in the White House at the end of what must rank as one of the worst weeks for US foreign policy in recent history.

Of course, the testiness of Mr Biden's reply about the chaotic US troop pullout from Afghanistan, and the fact that he made a point of being flanked by all his top foreign affairs and security officials, served as an indication that precisely the opposite is true. There is almost no politician or pundit around the world who now disagrees with the proposition that what has happened in Afghanistan has dealt a grievous blow to America's global standing and particularly to the US alliance system in Asia.