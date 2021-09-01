America's military is too big for its own good

Jeremi Suri
A handout photo from the US Central Command Public Affairs showing a Marine evacuating a girl at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last month. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) For much of its history, the United States was a big country with a small peacetime military. World War II changed that permanently: American leaders decided that a country with new global obligations needed a very large peacetime military, including a nuclear arsenal and a worldwide network of bases. They hoped that overwhelming military capacity would avert another world war, deter adversaries and encourage foreign countries to follow the US' wishes.

Yet this military dominance has hardly yielded the promised benefits. The collapse of the US-supported government in Afghanistan two weeks ago, after 20 years of effort and billions of dollars, is just the latest setback in a long narrative of failure.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 